949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue

Location

949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2-Bedroom/ 1-Bath (Upper Level) features Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances ( Stove, Dishwasher), Formal Dining Room in Garden Setting, On-Site Laundry, and Parking. Cats Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. Minutes to La Break Park, Shops on Wilshire Boulevard, Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, and Century City. Major Cross Streets: W. Olympic Boulevard and S. Sierra Bonita Avenue. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, cal/text Claudia Macias at 310.922.0736/ email cmacias@eglproperties.com- or contact Merline Martinez via text 310.493.8710/ email mmartinez@eglproperties.com

Renter's Insurance Required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue have any available units?
949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue have?
Some of 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue does offer parking.
Does 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue have a pool?
No, 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
