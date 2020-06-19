949 South Sierra Bonita Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2-Bedroom/ 1-Bath (Upper Level) features Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances ( Stove, Dishwasher), Formal Dining Room in Garden Setting, On-Site Laundry, and Parking. Cats Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. Minutes to La Break Park, Shops on Wilshire Boulevard, Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, and Century City. Major Cross Streets: W. Olympic Boulevard and S. Sierra Bonita Avenue. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, cal/text Claudia Macias at 310.922.0736/ email cmacias@eglproperties.com- or contact Merline Martinez via text 310.493.8710/ email mmartinez@eglproperties.com



Renter's Insurance Required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.