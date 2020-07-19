9477 GLOAMING Drive

Amenities

Rare find - Remodeled Artists Retreat in Beverly Hills! Private, gated, former Celebrity Estate, nestled at the end of a hidden, private road. Every inch of this unique property exudes character and charm. Story book windows and wood beam ceilings throughout, built-in breakfast nook with bay windows, beautiful grand fireplace and french doors leading from dining area and living room to the secluded, gated front space with a fantastic gargoyle fountain and outdoor seating/dining areas. Three large bedrooms including a guest suite with a private entrance, kitchenette and en suite bathroom, which can also be used as an office, in law suite or maids quarters. Enormous master suite with walk in closet, two fireplaces, a large sitting area and soaring wood beam ceilings. Luxurious master bath with deep soaking tub and double sided shower. Large wrap around sun terrace. Park-like back yard features a waterfall, pond and gazebo on over 28,000sf lot. This is a truly magical home!