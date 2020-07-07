9463 Amboy Av.

Amenities
Big house for Rent - Property Id: 180694
Big house. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath house, New interior paint , front and side yard for kids to run on . Laundry inside. Patio cover and Parking for 4 cars in the back. No garage. The 4th bedroom is the garage converted with own bath. Owner pays gardener. Please for any question on showing sooner than open house date, call me :Ask for Miriam. 818-642-5584
Open house : Saturday 11/23/2019 between 1 pm to 4 pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/180694p
Property Id 180694
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5335711)