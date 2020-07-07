All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 25 2019

9463 Amboy Av.

9463 Amboy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9463 Amboy Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Sun Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Big house for Rent - Property Id: 180694

Big house. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath house, New interior paint , front and side yard for kids to run on . Laundry inside. Patio cover and Parking for 4 cars in the back. No garage. The 4th bedroom is the garage converted with own bath. Owner pays gardener. Please for any question on showing sooner than open house date, call me :Ask for Miriam. 818-642-5584

Open house : Saturday 11/23/2019 between 1 pm to 4 pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/180694p
Property Id 180694

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5335711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9463 Amboy Av. have any available units?
9463 Amboy Av. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 9463 Amboy Av. currently offering any rent specials?
9463 Amboy Av. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9463 Amboy Av. pet-friendly?
No, 9463 Amboy Av. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9463 Amboy Av. offer parking?
Yes, 9463 Amboy Av. offers parking.
Does 9463 Amboy Av. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9463 Amboy Av. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9463 Amboy Av. have a pool?
No, 9463 Amboy Av. does not have a pool.
Does 9463 Amboy Av. have accessible units?
No, 9463 Amboy Av. does not have accessible units.
Does 9463 Amboy Av. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9463 Amboy Av. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9463 Amboy Av. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9463 Amboy Av. does not have units with air conditioning.

