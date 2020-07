Amenities

Pride of ownership. This property features 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with an open floor plan that makes this home feel twice the size. Laminate flooring in kitchen and living room. Kitchen has granite counter tops and washer and dryer hook ups inside the house. One of the bedrooms has a its own personal bathroom. On the exterior you have newer windows, a spacious side yard that is great for entertaining, a carport and a storage shed.