9421 Cattaraugus Avenue

9421 Cattaraugus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9421 Cattaraugus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Address: 9421 Cattaraugus Ave, Los Angles, CA 90034

- Rent: $4,375/mo
- Deposit: $5,500 (On Approved Credit)
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2.25 Bathrooms
- Aprox 1,718 sqft

Amenities:
- Hardwood Floors Throughout
- New Paint
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Living room + Den
- Appliances: Cook Top Stove, Wall Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
- Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom
- Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups
- Plenty of Storage Space
- Decorative Fireplace
- Detached 2 Car Garage + Long Driveway
- Large Back Yard with Patio
- Utilities Included: Gardener

*** This property is not accepting pets at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time ***

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue have any available units?
9421 Cattaraugus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue have?
Some of 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9421 Cattaraugus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue have a pool?
No, 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9421 Cattaraugus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
