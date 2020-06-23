9421 Cattaraugus Avenue

Amenities

Address: 9421 Cattaraugus Ave, Los Angles, CA 90034



- Rent: $4,375/mo

- Deposit: $5,500 (On Approved Credit)

- 3 Bedrooms

- 2.25 Bathrooms

- Aprox 1,718 sqft



Amenities:

- Hardwood Floors Throughout

- New Paint

- Upgraded Kitchen

- Living room + Den

- Appliances: Cook Top Stove, Wall Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

- Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom

- Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups

- Plenty of Storage Space

- Decorative Fireplace

- Detached 2 Car Garage + Long Driveway

- Large Back Yard with Patio

- Utilities Included: Gardener



*** This property is not accepting pets at this time ***

*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time ***



Requirements when applying:

- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)

- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card

- Completed Rental Application

- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review



Thank you for your interest!



