939 WESTHOLME Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:49 PM

939 WESTHOLME Avenue

939 Westholme Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

939 Westholme Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Impeccable new modern remodel in Little Holmby with stunning curb appeal and beautifully landscaped grounds front and back. Enter into a light filled home with high ceilings throughout and spacious rooms. Main rooms opening with sliding glass doors to the spectacular backyard with sparkling pool with double waterfalls and multiple sitting areas both covered and uncovered. Fabulous chef's kitchen open to the family room with large island and top-of-the-line custom cabinetry and appliances. Open spacious living room/ dining open to the grounds and spacious 4th bedroom suite down. Stunning glass and steel floating staircase with unique design elements lead up to a cozy family evening nook and 3 large suites including a fabulous master with spa-like bath and stunning walk-in closet design. Huge upper deck for the family to enjoy overlooking the resort like backyard and front balcony overlooking the beautiful neighborhood. Coveted Warner Avenue Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 WESTHOLME Avenue have any available units?
939 WESTHOLME Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 WESTHOLME Avenue have?
Some of 939 WESTHOLME Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 WESTHOLME Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
939 WESTHOLME Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 WESTHOLME Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 939 WESTHOLME Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 939 WESTHOLME Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 939 WESTHOLME Avenue offers parking.
Does 939 WESTHOLME Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 WESTHOLME Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 WESTHOLME Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 939 WESTHOLME Avenue has a pool.
Does 939 WESTHOLME Avenue have accessible units?
No, 939 WESTHOLME Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 939 WESTHOLME Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 WESTHOLME Avenue has units with dishwashers.

