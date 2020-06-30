939 Westholme Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Westwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Impeccable new modern remodel in Little Holmby with stunning curb appeal and beautifully landscaped grounds front and back. Enter into a light filled home with high ceilings throughout and spacious rooms. Main rooms opening with sliding glass doors to the spectacular backyard with sparkling pool with double waterfalls and multiple sitting areas both covered and uncovered. Fabulous chef's kitchen open to the family room with large island and top-of-the-line custom cabinetry and appliances. Open spacious living room/ dining open to the grounds and spacious 4th bedroom suite down. Stunning glass and steel floating staircase with unique design elements lead up to a cozy family evening nook and 3 large suites including a fabulous master with spa-like bath and stunning walk-in closet design. Huge upper deck for the family to enjoy overlooking the resort like backyard and front balcony overlooking the beautiful neighborhood. Coveted Warner Avenue Elementary.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
