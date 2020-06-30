939 WESTHOLME Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Impeccable new modern remodel in Little Holmby with stunning curb appeal and beautifully landscaped grounds front and back. Enter into a light filled home with high ceilings throughout and spacious rooms. Main rooms opening with sliding glass doors to the spectacular backyard with sparkling pool with double waterfalls and multiple sitting areas both covered and uncovered. Fabulous chef's kitchen open to the family room with large island and top-of-the-line custom cabinetry and appliances. Open spacious living room/ dining open to the grounds and spacious 4th bedroom suite down. Stunning glass and steel floating staircase with unique design elements lead up to a cozy family evening nook and 3 large suites including a fabulous master with spa-like bath and stunning walk-in closet design. Huge upper deck for the family to enjoy overlooking the resort like backyard and front balcony overlooking the beautiful neighborhood. Coveted Warner Avenue Elementary.