All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 937 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
937 3rd Avenue
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
937 3rd Avenue
937 3rd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
937 3rd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Greater Wilshire
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Very quiet residental area and parking is include and no pets
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12809070
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5341877)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 937 3rd Avenue have any available units?
937 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 937 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 937 3rd Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 937 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
937 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 937 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 937 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 937 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 937 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 937 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 937 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 937 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 937 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
