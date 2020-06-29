All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

937 3rd Avenue

937 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

937 3rd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
microwave
oven
Very quiet residental area and parking is include and no pets

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 3rd Avenue have any available units?
937 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 937 3rd Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
937 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 937 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 937 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 937 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 937 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 937 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 937 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 937 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 937 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

