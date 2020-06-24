All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9350 AIRDROME Street

9350 Airdrome Street · No Longer Available
Location

9350 Airdrome Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverlywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
located in the heart of Beverlywood on a quiet tree lined street. Meticulously maintained and professionally furnished with the finest accommodations. A grandiose entry leads into a formal living area adjacent to the dining room with comfortable seating and artistic touches. A room downstairs is currently being used as a reading room is also perfect for an office or guest sleeping quarters. Spacious gourmet kitchen features high end stainless appliances and a breakfast nook flowing with natural light. Family room boasts dry bar and perfect view of the private backyard with saltwater pool and copious outdoor sitting room. Head upstairs to the oversized master suite with private patio and fully outfitted walk in closet. Stylish master bath with dual vanities, jetted tub, and separate steam shower. Two more bedrooms upstairs, both with ensuite bathrooms. Available for 1-6 month term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9350 AIRDROME Street have any available units?
9350 AIRDROME Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9350 AIRDROME Street have?
Some of 9350 AIRDROME Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9350 AIRDROME Street currently offering any rent specials?
9350 AIRDROME Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9350 AIRDROME Street pet-friendly?
No, 9350 AIRDROME Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9350 AIRDROME Street offer parking?
Yes, 9350 AIRDROME Street offers parking.
Does 9350 AIRDROME Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9350 AIRDROME Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9350 AIRDROME Street have a pool?
Yes, 9350 AIRDROME Street has a pool.
Does 9350 AIRDROME Street have accessible units?
No, 9350 AIRDROME Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9350 AIRDROME Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9350 AIRDROME Street has units with dishwashers.
