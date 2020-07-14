All apartments in Los Angeles
Halsted
Halsted

18402 W Halsted St · (239) 572-9964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18402 W Halsted St, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Halsted.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
courtyard
Halsted is an apartment community located adjacent to the California State University Northridge (CSUN) campus, making it an attractive choice for many of the areas students. Not only is the property walking distance to campus, but also some of the areas best shops and restaurants. The Halsted project is unique because it was acquired after the 1994 Northridge earthquake and special federal funds were used to completely renovate the property.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $1,500
Move-in Fees: $500 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet/month
Parking Details: Covered parking, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Halsted have any available units?
Halsted doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Halsted have?
Some of Halsted's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Halsted currently offering any rent specials?
Halsted is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Halsted pet-friendly?
Yes, Halsted is pet friendly.
Does Halsted offer parking?
Yes, Halsted offers parking.
Does Halsted have units with washers and dryers?
No, Halsted does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Halsted have a pool?
Yes, Halsted has a pool.
Does Halsted have accessible units?
No, Halsted does not have accessible units.
Does Halsted have units with dishwashers?
No, Halsted does not have units with dishwashers.
