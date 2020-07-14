18402 W Halsted St, Los Angeles, CA 91325 Northridge
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Halsted.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
pool
air conditioning
Halsted is an apartment community located adjacent to the California State University Northridge (CSUN) campus, making it an attractive choice for many of the areas students. Not only is the property walking distance to campus, but also some of the areas best shops and restaurants. The Halsted project is unique because it was acquired after the 1994 Northridge earthquake and special federal funds were used to completely renovate the property.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $1,500
Move-in Fees: $500 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet/month
Parking Details: Covered parking, open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Halsted have any available units?
Halsted doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.