Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony cats allowed parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool on-site laundry courtyard

Halsted is an apartment community located adjacent to the California State University Northridge (CSUN) campus, making it an attractive choice for many of the areas students. Not only is the property walking distance to campus, but also some of the areas best shops and restaurants. The Halsted project is unique because it was acquired after the 1994 Northridge earthquake and special federal funds were used to completely renovate the property.