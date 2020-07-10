9328 Crebs Ave.

Amenities

Great Home, 3+ 4+ bonus room Great location in Northridge. - Great Home, Great location in Northridge. Beautiful, spacious, light and bright! 3 Bedroom 3 Bath plus separate office, studio or bonus room with its own bathroom. The garage has been tastefully remodeled into this extra space. There is still a huge covered carport out front for your cars.



The home has been freshly painted and has beautiful upgraded flooring throughout.



Large eat in country style kitchen, huge living room with pitched ceiling, dining room and fireplace and laundry room. Bedrooms are all good sized and freshly custom painted.



Beautiful Lushly landscaped back and front yards, fruit trees in back for your picking. Central A/C & heat. Close to Northridge Mall, shopping, wonderful restaurants, and great schools!



