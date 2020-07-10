All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9328 Crebs Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9328 Crebs Ave.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

9328 Crebs Ave.

9328 Crebs Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9328 Crebs Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Home, 3+ 4+ bonus room Great location in Northridge. - Great Home, Great location in Northridge. Beautiful, spacious, light and bright! 3 Bedroom 3 Bath plus separate office, studio or bonus room with its own bathroom. The garage has been tastefully remodeled into this extra space. There is still a huge covered carport out front for your cars.

The home has been freshly painted and has beautiful upgraded flooring throughout.

Large eat in country style kitchen, huge living room with pitched ceiling, dining room and fireplace and laundry room. Bedrooms are all good sized and freshly custom painted.

Beautiful Lushly landscaped back and front yards, fruit trees in back for your picking. Central A/C & heat. Close to Northridge Mall, shopping, wonderful restaurants, and great schools!

Shown by Appointment only.
For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com
REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230
Property Professionally leased and managed by:
LRS Realty & Management Inc.
Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.
Deposit based on OAC
Small pet will be considered with additional deposit
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5814653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9328 Crebs Ave. have any available units?
9328 Crebs Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9328 Crebs Ave. have?
Some of 9328 Crebs Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9328 Crebs Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9328 Crebs Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9328 Crebs Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9328 Crebs Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 9328 Crebs Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 9328 Crebs Ave. offers parking.
Does 9328 Crebs Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9328 Crebs Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9328 Crebs Ave. have a pool?
No, 9328 Crebs Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9328 Crebs Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9328 Crebs Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9328 Crebs Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9328 Crebs Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College