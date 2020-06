Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Great gated community close to everything,Updated 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom corner unit townhouse with privet balcony and views. This unit has Central Heat and Air, has a washer and dryer hookups in the unit, fireplace in living room, has a good size kitchen and dining area. This unit has 2 Subterranean parkings side by side spaces, Guest Parking, Pool. Quiet Location, Away from Traffic Noise, Yet, Close to All. Submit on Pets.