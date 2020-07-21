All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

9324 Clovis Ave

9324 Clovis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9324 Clovis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90002
Congress Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Rent to Own my 2bed 1Bath - Property Id: 161152

This is a lease with the option. A perfect opportunity to get into your new home with out dealing with the bank.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161152
Property Id 161152

(RLNE5377831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9324 Clovis Ave have any available units?
9324 Clovis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9324 Clovis Ave have?
Some of 9324 Clovis Ave's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9324 Clovis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9324 Clovis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9324 Clovis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9324 Clovis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9324 Clovis Ave offer parking?
No, 9324 Clovis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9324 Clovis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9324 Clovis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9324 Clovis Ave have a pool?
No, 9324 Clovis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9324 Clovis Ave have accessible units?
No, 9324 Clovis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9324 Clovis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9324 Clovis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
