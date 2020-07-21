9324 Clovis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90002 Congress Southeast
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent to Own my 2bed 1Bath - Property Id: 161152
This is a lease with the option. A perfect opportunity to get into your new home with out dealing with the bank. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161152 Property Id 161152
(RLNE5377831)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9324 Clovis Ave have any available units?
9324 Clovis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.