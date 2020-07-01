Rent Calculator
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:16 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9320 Encino
9320 Encino Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9320 Encino Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
STUDIO UNIT APART OF MAIN HOUSE. Perfect for students. Updated studio, Full bath and Kitchen. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment & CSUN campus.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9320 Encino have any available units?
9320 Encino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 9320 Encino currently offering any rent specials?
9320 Encino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 Encino pet-friendly?
No, 9320 Encino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 9320 Encino offer parking?
No, 9320 Encino does not offer parking.
Does 9320 Encino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9320 Encino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 Encino have a pool?
No, 9320 Encino does not have a pool.
Does 9320 Encino have accessible units?
No, 9320 Encino does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 Encino have units with dishwashers?
No, 9320 Encino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9320 Encino have units with air conditioning?
No, 9320 Encino does not have units with air conditioning.
