Los Angeles, CA
931 S. Holt Ave
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

931 S. Holt Ave

931 South Holt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

931 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Massive 2 bedroom (flex 3), 2 bath duplex with yard and parking! - Welcome home!

This massive duplex home will blow you away with its charm, size and location. The lower unit has all hardwood floors, a massive fireplace (decorative) living room with a beautiful ceiling and picturesque windows, a huge dining room (can be converted to a third bedroom or office), a charming dinette, remodeled kitchen with granite counters and two massive bedrooms each with tons of closet space. Both bathrooms have been remodeled too!

Plenty of parking in the back of the property and space to use for entertaining and BBQs.

Dreamy location just outside of Beverly Hills.

Reach out to Noam for a private showing: noam@kapeproperties.com or 310-912-7808

(RLNE5065668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

