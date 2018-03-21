931 S. Holt Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Massive 2 bedroom (flex 3), 2 bath duplex with yard and parking! - Welcome home!



This massive duplex home will blow you away with its charm, size and location. The lower unit has all hardwood floors, a massive fireplace (decorative) living room with a beautiful ceiling and picturesque windows, a huge dining room (can be converted to a third bedroom or office), a charming dinette, remodeled kitchen with granite counters and two massive bedrooms each with tons of closet space. Both bathrooms have been remodeled too!



Plenty of parking in the back of the property and space to use for entertaining and BBQs.



Dreamy location just outside of Beverly Hills.



Reach out to Noam for a private showing: noam@kapeproperties.com or 310-912-7808



(RLNE5065668)