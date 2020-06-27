931 East Pico Blvd

Amenities

This is a super cool 2200sqft 2 bed room/ 1 bathroom artists loft in the Downtown L.A Fashion District.

Bottom Half on the Loft is where you eat, play, dance, strut stuff, shower, watch the boob tube, and chillax.



Top Half if where you can do all of the above plus sleep in one of the two bedroom.



There is plenty of room for guest because we have a king bed, a full bed, two twin size futon, custom made bed couch bench things AND two queen air mattresses!



SAY WHAT?!?!?!



If there was someone on every bed, youd still be able to walk around and not have to deal with anyone...

Cause this place is SUPER SPACIOUS!



If you dont want to go into the outside world...

Dont!

Weve got fun stuff inside:

PS3 with two controllers and games (mostly sports)

Netflix and Hulu (via PS3)

Tons of board games (Jenga and Taboo too name afew)

DVDs from Forest Gump to Frisky Dingo

Fitness/Dancer Pole for unimaginable fun

Lots of Mirrors for stuff strutting

Pilates mat and DVDs for burning unwanted calories



We have three sitting areas which you can use to not only take a load off but read a book from our large collection, or browse through a magazine.

Or just sit quietly and contemplate life.



The Neighborhood is super cool too.

Less than 1.5 miles..youve got... Ralphs, Smart & Final, Superior, Fresh & Easy, the huge friendly Woori Market in Lil Tokyo and other random markets all over.



Getting around without a car is easy peasy.

The Blue Line, Metro, and the buses are steps away.

And calling a cab will get you anywhere in DTLA in less than 10 minutes.



From theSPACE, its a 20 min drive to West Hollywood/Beverly Hills, 20 min drive to Santa Monica/Venice Beach, 5 min drive (20 min walk) to Staples Center/LA Live/Convention Center.