926 ROBINSON Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Fully-remodeled, this traditional 1920s Silver Lake hideaway is nestled on a beautiful, quiet hillside street and surrounded by lush, mature trees with peek-a-boo views of DTLA. House feat. 2 br, 2 ba. den/ office (possible 3rd bed) with walnut flooring throughout. Entrance via upstairs level with large living room showcasing rustic high-pitched beamed ceiling,1 bed/ bath & bonus room/ office looking out onto trees. Downstairs, family rm & kitchen lead to a large entertaining deck surrounded by bougainvillea. Kitchen feat. all new stainless steel appliances, center island & separate dining room. Bathrooms and kitchen feature Carrara marble. House includes separate laundry rm, HVAC with Nest 4 zone temp. control, tankless water heater & spa tub in master bath.Ample parking with large, detached 2-car garage that has access via private road. Garage incl. storage opportunities or workshop. Situated between Micheltorena and Music Box stairs, in close to the heart of Silverlake Shopping etc