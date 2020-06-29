All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

926 ROBINSON Street

926 Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

926 Robinson Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Fully-remodeled, this traditional 1920s Silver Lake hideaway is nestled on a beautiful, quiet hillside street and surrounded by lush, mature trees with peek-a-boo views of DTLA. House feat. 2 br, 2 ba. den/ office (possible 3rd bed) with walnut flooring throughout. Entrance via upstairs level with large living room showcasing rustic high-pitched beamed ceiling,1 bed/ bath & bonus room/ office looking out onto trees. Downstairs, family rm & kitchen lead to a large entertaining deck surrounded by bougainvillea. Kitchen feat. all new stainless steel appliances, center island & separate dining room. Bathrooms and kitchen feature Carrara marble. House includes separate laundry rm, HVAC with Nest 4 zone temp. control, tankless water heater & spa tub in master bath.Ample parking with large, detached 2-car garage that has access via private road. Garage incl. storage opportunities or workshop. Situated between Micheltorena and Music Box stairs, in close to the heart of Silverlake Shopping etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 ROBINSON Street have any available units?
926 ROBINSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 ROBINSON Street have?
Some of 926 ROBINSON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 ROBINSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
926 ROBINSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 ROBINSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 926 ROBINSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 926 ROBINSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 926 ROBINSON Street offers parking.
Does 926 ROBINSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 ROBINSON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 ROBINSON Street have a pool?
No, 926 ROBINSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 926 ROBINSON Street have accessible units?
No, 926 ROBINSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 926 ROBINSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 ROBINSON Street has units with dishwashers.

