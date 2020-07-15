All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
926 GALLOWAY Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

926 GALLOWAY Street

926 Galloway Street · No Longer Available
Location

926 Galloway Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
This newly built home blends both Traditional and Contemporary architecture and just minutes to the new Palisades Village, shopping, market, and additional local amenities. This home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and has an open floor plan with finishes that include wide-plank maple flooring, Valdera Quartz counters and chef-inspired kitchen that compliments the open living room.Master has pitched ceiling and bath with dual vanities, freestanding soaking tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. The home has two Noritz tankless hot water heaters located in the garage, ample parking and charming back yard. House is equipped with a new 65" flat screen TV in the living room, ring security and a brand new front loader washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 GALLOWAY Street have any available units?
926 GALLOWAY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 GALLOWAY Street have?
Some of 926 GALLOWAY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 GALLOWAY Street currently offering any rent specials?
926 GALLOWAY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 GALLOWAY Street pet-friendly?
No, 926 GALLOWAY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 926 GALLOWAY Street offer parking?
Yes, 926 GALLOWAY Street offers parking.
Does 926 GALLOWAY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 GALLOWAY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 GALLOWAY Street have a pool?
No, 926 GALLOWAY Street does not have a pool.
Does 926 GALLOWAY Street have accessible units?
No, 926 GALLOWAY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 926 GALLOWAY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 GALLOWAY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
