926 GALLOWAY Street

This newly built home blends both Traditional and Contemporary architecture and just minutes to the new Palisades Village, shopping, market, and additional local amenities. This home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and has an open floor plan with finishes that include wide-plank maple flooring, Valdera Quartz counters and chef-inspired kitchen that compliments the open living room.Master has pitched ceiling and bath with dual vanities, freestanding soaking tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. The home has two Noritz tankless hot water heaters located in the garage, ample parking and charming back yard. House is equipped with a new 65" flat screen TV in the living room, ring security and a brand new front loader washer and dryer.