Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

9254 Balcom

9254 Balcom Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9254 Balcom Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous House,Fully Renovated,Pool,Washer Dryer - Property Id: 144410

9254 Balcom Ave Northridge CA 91325

Fully Remodeled and Renovated Home
4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
Ceramic Tile Flooring
Central AC/Heat
Quartz Counter tops
Washer Dryer
Stainless Appliances all inclusive
Fireplace
Beautiful landscaping
2 car Garage
Sparkling Pool
BBQ Area
Covered Patio
Recessed Lighting
Room for 10+ cars in backyard Driveway access from back Alley
Will consider one small pet with additional deposit
One year minimum lease required
Tenants pays all utilities
Pool service and Gardener included

ALSO AVAILABLE 2 BED 2 BATH BACKHOUSE FOR $2995

Please call to schedule a viewing

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144410p
Property Id 144410

(RLNE5070811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9254 Balcom have any available units?
9254 Balcom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9254 Balcom have?
Some of 9254 Balcom's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9254 Balcom currently offering any rent specials?
9254 Balcom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9254 Balcom pet-friendly?
Yes, 9254 Balcom is pet friendly.
Does 9254 Balcom offer parking?
Yes, 9254 Balcom offers parking.
Does 9254 Balcom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9254 Balcom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9254 Balcom have a pool?
Yes, 9254 Balcom has a pool.
Does 9254 Balcom have accessible units?
No, 9254 Balcom does not have accessible units.
Does 9254 Balcom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9254 Balcom has units with dishwashers.
