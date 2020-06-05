Amenities
Gorgeous House,Fully Renovated,Pool,Washer Dryer - Property Id: 144410
9254 Balcom Ave Northridge CA 91325
Fully Remodeled and Renovated Home
4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
Ceramic Tile Flooring
Central AC/Heat
Quartz Counter tops
Washer Dryer
Stainless Appliances all inclusive
Fireplace
Beautiful landscaping
2 car Garage
Sparkling Pool
BBQ Area
Covered Patio
Recessed Lighting
Room for 10+ cars in backyard Driveway access from back Alley
Will consider one small pet with additional deposit
One year minimum lease required
Tenants pays all utilities
Pool service and Gardener included
ALSO AVAILABLE 2 BED 2 BATH BACKHOUSE FOR $2995
Please call to schedule a viewing
818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144410p
Property Id 144410
(RLNE5070811)