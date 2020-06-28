9250 Sunland Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Nice 3BD, 1.5BA Townhome in excellent condition with gated security entrance, community lap pool, sunning decks, sports court and playground! This amazing townhome includes beautiful formal living room with decorative gas fireplace, stylish plank style flooring and friendly floor plan you will love. Delightful formal dinning area with slider access to private patio. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quarts counter tops and new modern hardware and glass tile back splash. Dreamy Master Suite includes high vaulted ceilings, classy base molding and big walk-in closet with hide away storage space. Other fabulous home features include: central air & heating, recessed lighting on dimer system, beautifully updated bathrooms, Detached two Car Garage and private patio. No pets on this lease. Better Take A Look!