All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9250 Sunland Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9250 Sunland Blvd
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:23 AM

9250 Sunland Blvd

9250 Sunland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Foothill Trails
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9250 Sunland Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Foothill Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Nice 3BD, 1.5BA Townhome in excellent condition with gated security entrance, community lap pool, sunning decks, sports court and playground! This amazing townhome includes beautiful formal living room with decorative gas fireplace, stylish plank style flooring and friendly floor plan you will love. Delightful formal dinning area with slider access to private patio. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quarts counter tops and new modern hardware and glass tile back splash. Dreamy Master Suite includes high vaulted ceilings, classy base molding and big walk-in closet with hide away storage space. Other fabulous home features include: central air & heating, recessed lighting on dimer system, beautifully updated bathrooms, Detached two Car Garage and private patio. No pets on this lease. Better Take A Look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9250 Sunland Blvd have any available units?
9250 Sunland Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9250 Sunland Blvd have?
Some of 9250 Sunland Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9250 Sunland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9250 Sunland Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9250 Sunland Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9250 Sunland Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9250 Sunland Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9250 Sunland Blvd offers parking.
Does 9250 Sunland Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9250 Sunland Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9250 Sunland Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9250 Sunland Blvd has a pool.
Does 9250 Sunland Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9250 Sunland Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9250 Sunland Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9250 Sunland Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College