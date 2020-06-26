All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

9238 KINGLET Drive

9238 Kinglet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9238 Kinglet Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In a most prestigious "Bird Streets" location of the Hollywood Hills, amidst the landscape of 20+ million-dollar homes, we present this 4 + 4 jewel, offering commanding city light views, seclusion, yard and large isolated deck with fresh air above the trees and sprawling view of LA, direct access two-car garage + additional off-street parking. The open floor plan is filled with natural light and creates a harmonious sense of peace, ideal for entertaining and/or intimate gatherings. Fully furnished with linens and coffee maker ready for immediate move-in. If you've always wanted to live in an A+ Hills location, this is your entry in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9238 KINGLET Drive have any available units?
9238 KINGLET Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9238 KINGLET Drive have?
Some of 9238 KINGLET Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9238 KINGLET Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9238 KINGLET Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9238 KINGLET Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9238 KINGLET Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9238 KINGLET Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9238 KINGLET Drive offers parking.
Does 9238 KINGLET Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9238 KINGLET Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9238 KINGLET Drive have a pool?
No, 9238 KINGLET Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9238 KINGLET Drive have accessible units?
No, 9238 KINGLET Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9238 KINGLET Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9238 KINGLET Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
