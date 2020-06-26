9238 KINGLET Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

In a most prestigious "Bird Streets" location of the Hollywood Hills, amidst the landscape of 20+ million-dollar homes, we present this 4 + 4 jewel, offering commanding city light views, seclusion, yard and large isolated deck with fresh air above the trees and sprawling view of LA, direct access two-car garage + additional off-street parking. The open floor plan is filled with natural light and creates a harmonious sense of peace, ideal for entertaining and/or intimate gatherings. Fully furnished with linens and coffee maker ready for immediate move-in. If you've always wanted to live in an A+ Hills location, this is your entry in!