Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Brand New Ultra Modern Top to Bottom! Outstanding Location near Culver City and Brand New Ground Floor Corner Unit Dual Master Flat Apartment with Central Air and Heat. Entire property has been modernized and ready for your enjoyment! Gorgeous Courtyard with Green Wall and Plants surrounding. Must see in person to experience how great it truly is. Electric Vehicle Chargers now installed and ready for use. Bring your Tesla or Electric Car!! This unit is one-level and not a townhome. Laundry Facilities are on the 2nd Level, not in unit. Brand New Smart Washer Dryer On-site. Tandem Gated Garage Parking. Pricing reflects move-in promotion.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text please for ultra rapid response and feedback)



12 month lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9211-harlow-ave-los-angeles-ca-90034-usa-unit-103/acb6cbd8-be63-44b0-b0ad-1b077c9a6067



(RLNE5836148)