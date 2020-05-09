918 West COLLEGE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking

Spacious three bedrooms in a quiet courtyard complex, nestled between Silver Lake, Chinatown and Downtown LA, quaint and quiet neighborhood, ideal for those looking to be in very close proximity to all Silver Lake and Downtown has to offer but don't want to be in the middle of the bustle and hustle The condo offers three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms, open concept, en-suite master bedroom, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer inside the condo. Hardwood floors and freshly painted. Balcony and amazing views of DTLA... Two parking spaces tandem. Ready for move ins... Easy to show by appointment only.