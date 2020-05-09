All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

918 West COLLEGE Street

918 W College St · No Longer Available
Location

918 W College St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Echo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
Spacious three bedrooms in a quiet courtyard complex, nestled between Silver Lake, Chinatown and Downtown LA, quaint and quiet neighborhood, ideal for those looking to be in very close proximity to all Silver Lake and Downtown has to offer but don't want to be in the middle of the bustle and hustle The condo offers three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms, open concept, en-suite master bedroom, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer inside the condo. Hardwood floors and freshly painted. Balcony and amazing views of DTLA... Two parking spaces tandem. Ready for move ins... Easy to show by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 West COLLEGE Street have any available units?
918 West COLLEGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 West COLLEGE Street have?
Some of 918 West COLLEGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 West COLLEGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
918 West COLLEGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 West COLLEGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 918 West COLLEGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 918 West COLLEGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 918 West COLLEGE Street offers parking.
Does 918 West COLLEGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 West COLLEGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 West COLLEGE Street have a pool?
No, 918 West COLLEGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 918 West COLLEGE Street have accessible units?
No, 918 West COLLEGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 918 West COLLEGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 West COLLEGE Street has units with dishwashers.
