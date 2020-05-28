9170 Cesar Chavez

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Elegant 1920's Edwardian top floor flat in 2 unit condo, large, sunny open plan. Period lighting, high ceilings, wall moulding and hard wood floors. Recently re-painted. Large, shared back yard, small deck with city views.



Formal living and dining room, large master at back of house, office/bedroom at front, full kitchen amenities, washer/dryer, lots of closet space. Bathroom has shower/bath, large mirrors and lots of storage. Parking for one car. Art shown in pictures will be taken down.



This is our home, so it is well cared for and nicely furnished. We are looking for a responsible tenant interested in enjoying this lovely space.



On tech. company (Apple, bus route. bus route. 15 minutes to downtown & financial district on Muni. 15 mins. drive to SFO airport. Close to major