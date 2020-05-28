All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9170 Cesar Chavez
Last updated October 14 2019 at 8:52 AM

9170 Cesar Chavez

9170 E Cesar E Chavez Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9170 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Elegant 1920&#39;s Edwardian top floor flat in 2 unit condo, large, sunny open plan. Period lighting, high ceilings, wall moulding and hard wood floors. Recently re-painted. Large, shared back yard, small deck with city views.

Formal living and dining room, large master at back of house, office/bedroom at front, full kitchen amenities, washer/dryer, lots of closet space. Bathroom has shower/bath, large mirrors and lots of storage. Parking for one car. Art shown in pictures will be taken down.

This is our home, so it is well cared for and nicely furnished. We are looking for a responsible tenant interested in enjoying this lovely space.

On tech. company (Apple, bus route. bus route. 15 minutes to downtown & financial district on Muni. 15 mins. drive to SFO airport. Close to major

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

