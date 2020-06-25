916 Palm View Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy your morning coffee on the East facing redwood deck with tree top views in this completely remodeled mid-century bungalow located in the heart of Garvanza. A light and airy space that has been thoughtfully updated with new dual pane doors and windows, gorgeous deck, wide plank engineered oak floors, Italian tile and quartz counters, window treatments, plumbing fixtures and appliances; including a tankless water heater and brand new heating and cooling system. A truly special home! Sorry, no pets.