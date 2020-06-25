All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 916 Palm View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
916 Palm View Dr
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:23 PM

916 Palm View Dr

916 Palm View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

916 Palm View Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy your morning coffee on the East facing redwood deck with tree top views in this completely remodeled mid-century bungalow located in the heart of Garvanza. A light and airy space that has been thoughtfully updated with new dual pane doors and windows, gorgeous deck, wide plank engineered oak floors, Italian tile and quartz counters, window treatments, plumbing fixtures and appliances; including a tankless water heater and brand new heating and cooling system. A truly special home! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Palm View Dr have any available units?
916 Palm View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 916 Palm View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
916 Palm View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Palm View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 916 Palm View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 916 Palm View Dr offer parking?
No, 916 Palm View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 916 Palm View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Palm View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Palm View Dr have a pool?
No, 916 Palm View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 916 Palm View Dr have accessible units?
No, 916 Palm View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Palm View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Palm View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Palm View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Palm View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College