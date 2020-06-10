All apartments in Los Angeles
913 South LE DOUX Road
Last updated June 14 2019 at 11:11 AM

913 South LE DOUX Road

913 South Le Doux Road · No Longer Available
Location

913 South Le Doux Road, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Centrally located, minutes from Beverly Hills is this charming 3 bed 2 bath super bright and spacious upper unit. A large beautiful window from the living room faces a green and lush park. There is a large living room with a separate breakfast nook and dining room. A long hall way connects the bedrooms. Washer and Dryer located next to the kitchen. LOTS of closet space and storage. There is a shared back yard with fruit trees and bbq. Includes 2car garage. Also plenty of street parking. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 South LE DOUX Road have any available units?
913 South LE DOUX Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 South LE DOUX Road have?
Some of 913 South LE DOUX Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 South LE DOUX Road currently offering any rent specials?
913 South LE DOUX Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 South LE DOUX Road pet-friendly?
No, 913 South LE DOUX Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 913 South LE DOUX Road offer parking?
Yes, 913 South LE DOUX Road offers parking.
Does 913 South LE DOUX Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 South LE DOUX Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 South LE DOUX Road have a pool?
No, 913 South LE DOUX Road does not have a pool.
Does 913 South LE DOUX Road have accessible units?
No, 913 South LE DOUX Road does not have accessible units.
Does 913 South LE DOUX Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 South LE DOUX Road does not have units with dishwashers.
