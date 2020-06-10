913 South LE DOUX Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Centrally located, minutes from Beverly Hills is this charming 3 bed 2 bath super bright and spacious upper unit. A large beautiful window from the living room faces a green and lush park. There is a large living room with a separate breakfast nook and dining room. A long hall way connects the bedrooms. Washer and Dryer located next to the kitchen. LOTS of closet space and storage. There is a shared back yard with fruit trees and bbq. Includes 2car garage. Also plenty of street parking. Easy to show!