913 SHENANDOAH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

WARM AND CHARMING CLASSIC SPANISH DUPLEX ADJACENT TO BEVERLY HILLS IN THE DESIRABLE PICO/ROBERTSON NEIGHBORHOOD OF LOS ANGELES. FLOODED WITH NATURAL LIGHT AND CHARM. UNIT INCLUDES TWO BEDROOMS, ONE BATH, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, BREAKFAST NOOK, FIREPLACE, CENTRAL HEAT, HARDWOOD FLOOR, WALK-IN CLOSET AND WASHER & DRYER. UNIT HAS SEPARATE METER FOR GAS AND ELECTRICITY. PLUS A BEAUTIFUL SWIMMING POOL WITH SPA AND FRUIT TREES IN THE BACKYARD. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS ON TRENDY ROBERTSON BLVD.