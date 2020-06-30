910 South BEDFORD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking hot tub

Luxurious and immaculate 2 bed 2 bath condominium. A formal entry leads you to the eat-in granite kitchen which has an all-gas range, microwave and refrigerator. From the kitchen you can access the dining room and a peaceful outdoor balcony in the rear of the building. The dining, living room and hallways are all custom hardwood. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and jet tub. The unit comes with a washer & dryer, has central air & heat and is wired with a security system (option is yours to activate). It also comes with 2 tandem parking spots and the building has an additional 7 guest spaces. Centrally located - adjacent to Beverly Hills, close to Cedars Sinai, The Beverly Center and The Grove.