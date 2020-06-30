All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

910 South BEDFORD Street

910 South Bedford Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 South Bedford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
hot tub
Luxurious and immaculate 2 bed 2 bath condominium. A formal entry leads you to the eat-in granite kitchen which has an all-gas range, microwave and refrigerator. From the kitchen you can access the dining room and a peaceful outdoor balcony in the rear of the building. The dining, living room and hallways are all custom hardwood. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and jet tub. The unit comes with a washer & dryer, has central air & heat and is wired with a security system (option is yours to activate). It also comes with 2 tandem parking spots and the building has an additional 7 guest spaces. Centrally located - adjacent to Beverly Hills, close to Cedars Sinai, The Beverly Center and The Grove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 South BEDFORD Street have any available units?
910 South BEDFORD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 South BEDFORD Street have?
Some of 910 South BEDFORD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 South BEDFORD Street currently offering any rent specials?
910 South BEDFORD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 South BEDFORD Street pet-friendly?
No, 910 South BEDFORD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 910 South BEDFORD Street offer parking?
Yes, 910 South BEDFORD Street offers parking.
Does 910 South BEDFORD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 South BEDFORD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 South BEDFORD Street have a pool?
No, 910 South BEDFORD Street does not have a pool.
Does 910 South BEDFORD Street have accessible units?
No, 910 South BEDFORD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 910 South BEDFORD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 South BEDFORD Street has units with dishwashers.

