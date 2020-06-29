All apartments in Los Angeles
910 North ALFRED Street
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 PM

910 North ALFRED Street

910 North Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 North Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Melrose Place Complex 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom with living room, dining room and French doors overlooking a walkway patio of trees and tranquil greenery. Unit has hardwood floors, washer/dryer inside and front garage with 2 spots! Gourmet kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances + laundry closet with stainless steel washer/dryer. Romeo & Juliet balcony in one bedroom and built-in desk/vanity in other bedroom. Hardwood floors in entertaining area. Central AC, LED recess lighting, crown moldings, built-ins, custom closets, security alarm system. Building is surrounded by fountains, trees and manicured grass & plants. Walking distance to Alfred's Coffee, Moon Juice, Farmers Market on Melrose Place (every Sunday), Sprouts, TJ, CVS, Equinox, shops, cafes. ASK ABOUT MOVE IN SPECIALS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 North ALFRED Street have any available units?
910 North ALFRED Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 North ALFRED Street have?
Some of 910 North ALFRED Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 North ALFRED Street currently offering any rent specials?
910 North ALFRED Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 North ALFRED Street pet-friendly?
No, 910 North ALFRED Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 910 North ALFRED Street offer parking?
Yes, 910 North ALFRED Street offers parking.
Does 910 North ALFRED Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 North ALFRED Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 North ALFRED Street have a pool?
No, 910 North ALFRED Street does not have a pool.
Does 910 North ALFRED Street have accessible units?
No, 910 North ALFRED Street does not have accessible units.
Does 910 North ALFRED Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 North ALFRED Street has units with dishwashers.

