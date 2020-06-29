910 North ALFRED Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Melrose Place Complex 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom with living room, dining room and French doors overlooking a walkway patio of trees and tranquil greenery. Unit has hardwood floors, washer/dryer inside and front garage with 2 spots! Gourmet kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances + laundry closet with stainless steel washer/dryer. Romeo & Juliet balcony in one bedroom and built-in desk/vanity in other bedroom. Hardwood floors in entertaining area. Central AC, LED recess lighting, crown moldings, built-ins, custom closets, security alarm system. Building is surrounded by fountains, trees and manicured grass & plants. Walking distance to Alfred's Coffee, Moon Juice, Farmers Market on Melrose Place (every Sunday), Sprouts, TJ, CVS, Equinox, shops, cafes. ASK ABOUT MOVE IN SPECIALS!!