9032 Ramsgate Ave
Last updated October 5 2019 at 8:51 AM

9032 Ramsgate Ave

9032 Ramsgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9032 Ramsgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Half off the third month with move-in date of October 1st or sooner.

1 Bedroom
1 Bath
Upstairs Apartment- Spacious unit

Apartment features:
Hardwood floors in living room, dining area and bedroom
Tile floors in kitchen and bathroom
Granite kitchen counter tops
Dining Area and breakfast bar
Stove and refrigerator included
Plenty of closet space
Ceiling fan in dining area
Minimum 1- Year Lease
Water and Trash paid by owner

Cross Streets: West side of Aviation Blvd. and South of Manchester Ave.
Conveniently located near LAX, Marina del Rey, Silicon Beach, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, and the city of Santa Monica.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9032 Ramsgate Ave have any available units?
9032 Ramsgate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9032 Ramsgate Ave have?
Some of 9032 Ramsgate Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9032 Ramsgate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9032 Ramsgate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9032 Ramsgate Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9032 Ramsgate Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9032 Ramsgate Ave offer parking?
No, 9032 Ramsgate Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9032 Ramsgate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9032 Ramsgate Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9032 Ramsgate Ave have a pool?
No, 9032 Ramsgate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9032 Ramsgate Ave have accessible units?
No, 9032 Ramsgate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9032 Ramsgate Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9032 Ramsgate Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

