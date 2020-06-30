9032 Ramsgate Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Half off the third month with move-in date of October 1st or sooner.



1 Bedroom

1 Bath

Upstairs Apartment- Spacious unit



Apartment features:

Hardwood floors in living room, dining area and bedroom

Tile floors in kitchen and bathroom

Granite kitchen counter tops

Dining Area and breakfast bar

Stove and refrigerator included

Plenty of closet space

Ceiling fan in dining area

Minimum 1- Year Lease

Water and Trash paid by owner



Cross Streets: West side of Aviation Blvd. and South of Manchester Ave.

Conveniently located near LAX, Marina del Rey, Silicon Beach, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, and the city of Santa Monica.