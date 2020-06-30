9032 Ramsgate Ave

Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Half off the third month with move-in date of October 1st or sooner.
1 Bedroom
1 Bath
Upstairs Apartment- Spacious unit
Apartment features:
Hardwood floors in living room, dining area and bedroom
Tile floors in kitchen and bathroom
Granite kitchen counter tops
Dining Area and breakfast bar
Stove and refrigerator included
Plenty of closet space
Ceiling fan in dining area
Minimum 1- Year Lease
Water and Trash paid by owner
Cross Streets: West side of Aviation Blvd. and South of Manchester Ave.
Conveniently located near LAX, Marina del Rey, Silicon Beach, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, and the city of Santa Monica.