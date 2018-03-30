9029 Orion Ave 10

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Completely remodeled from ceiling to floor!! - Property Id: 109089



This is an upper level unit. No elevators. 1 set of stairs! New flooring. New appliances will be ordered when a lease is signed! New AC and new stove!! Balcony overlooking the street. Very cozy!!! Right next to the 405!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109089

Property Id 109089



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4791396)