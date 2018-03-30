All apartments in Los Angeles
9029 Orion Ave 10
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

9029 Orion Ave 10

9029 Orion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9029 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Completely remodeled from ceiling to floor!! - Property Id: 109089

This is an upper level unit. No elevators. 1 set of stairs! New flooring. New appliances will be ordered when a lease is signed! New AC and new stove!! Balcony overlooking the street. Very cozy!!! Right next to the 405!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109089
Property Id 109089

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4791396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9029 Orion Ave 10 have any available units?
9029 Orion Ave 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9029 Orion Ave 10 have?
Some of 9029 Orion Ave 10's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9029 Orion Ave 10 currently offering any rent specials?
9029 Orion Ave 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9029 Orion Ave 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9029 Orion Ave 10 is pet friendly.
Does 9029 Orion Ave 10 offer parking?
No, 9029 Orion Ave 10 does not offer parking.
Does 9029 Orion Ave 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9029 Orion Ave 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9029 Orion Ave 10 have a pool?
No, 9029 Orion Ave 10 does not have a pool.
Does 9029 Orion Ave 10 have accessible units?
No, 9029 Orion Ave 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 9029 Orion Ave 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9029 Orion Ave 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
