Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

902 ST BERKELEY

902 Berkeley Drive · (310) 466-7809
Location

902 Berkeley Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$24,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Imagine waking up to panoramic views of the city, mountains, and a vast ocean. This Santa Monica Berkley Hills newly built home boasts detailed landscaping, abundant light, an open floor plan with high ceilings, floor to ceiling sliding doors that give a chic finish to this home. The kitchen is Bulthaup equipped with Miele appliances enhancing your cooking experience. The home has warm wooden beams and recessed ceilings giving the home elegant touches. The large master bedroom comes with a spa like designed bathroom, and two downstairs bedrooms all have their own private ocean viewing balcony and a landscaped personal backyard. The perfect house for entertaining with outdoor areas and a dreamy rooftop deck with surrounding town and ocean views. Berkley Hill is a special and exclusive part of Santa Monica and within close proximity to shops and restaurants on Wilshire Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 ST BERKELEY have any available units?
902 ST BERKELEY has a unit available for $24,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 902 ST BERKELEY currently offering any rent specials?
902 ST BERKELEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 ST BERKELEY pet-friendly?
No, 902 ST BERKELEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 902 ST BERKELEY offer parking?
Yes, 902 ST BERKELEY does offer parking.
Does 902 ST BERKELEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 ST BERKELEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 ST BERKELEY have a pool?
No, 902 ST BERKELEY does not have a pool.
Does 902 ST BERKELEY have accessible units?
No, 902 ST BERKELEY does not have accessible units.
Does 902 ST BERKELEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 ST BERKELEY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 ST BERKELEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 ST BERKELEY does not have units with air conditioning.
