Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

USC area beauty! Completely remodeled, turn key large home walking distance to USC and the Coliseum. This home is spacious with a large open floor plan, central A/C, a washer and dryer in the unit and has lots of storage space. There is parking available as well. You must see to appreciate.