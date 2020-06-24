All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
9008 Beachy Avenue
9008 Beachy Avenue

9008 Beachy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9008 Beachy Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Arleta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Highly desirable upgraded single story home located across Branford park with great curb appeal. Open and spacious floor plan features living room with brick fireplace. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Custom kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathrooms with custom tile work. Recess lighting, hardwood floor throughout the house. New interior paint, brand new front door, new doors throughout the house, new windows, french door leads to covered patio. Low maintenance backyard. Open floor plan with plenty of room to entertain all your family and friends. (Professional Photos will be added very soon!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9008 Beachy Avenue have any available units?
9008 Beachy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9008 Beachy Avenue have?
Some of 9008 Beachy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9008 Beachy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9008 Beachy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9008 Beachy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9008 Beachy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9008 Beachy Avenue offer parking?
No, 9008 Beachy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9008 Beachy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9008 Beachy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9008 Beachy Avenue have a pool?
No, 9008 Beachy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9008 Beachy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9008 Beachy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9008 Beachy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9008 Beachy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
