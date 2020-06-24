9008 Beachy Avenue

Amenities

Highly desirable upgraded single story home located across Branford park with great curb appeal. Open and spacious floor plan features living room with brick fireplace. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Custom kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathrooms with custom tile work. Recess lighting, hardwood floor throughout the house. New interior paint, brand new front door, new doors throughout the house, new windows, french door leads to covered patio. Low maintenance backyard. Open floor plan with plenty of room to entertain all your family and friends. (Professional Photos will be added very soon!)