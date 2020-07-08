Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace bbq/grill guest parking

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest parking lobby

900 S Westgate Unit 305 Available 04/01/19 Spectacular single level Prime location near shops and dining....... - Spectacular single level 3br and 3 full bath Condo home in a highly desirable Brentwood residence. Prime location near shops and dining along San Vicente. Sophisticated cosmopolitan aesthetic, architectural lines and stylish finishes. Bright, immaculate upper floor unit with spacious open floor plan, master suite, many closets, full size laundry machines, hardwood white oak flooring, fireplace, Viking kitchen appliances, and Caesar stone counters. Elegant lobby, halls and a 360 degree view furnished rooftop deck with BBQ. Secure building with brightly lit garage, including ample guest parking and additional storage. A rare find!



