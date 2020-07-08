All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

900 S Westgate Unit 305

900 South Westgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

900 South Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
lobby
900 S Westgate Unit 305 Available 04/01/19 Spectacular single level Prime location near shops and dining....... - Spectacular single level 3br and 3 full bath Condo home in a highly desirable Brentwood residence. Prime location near shops and dining along San Vicente. Sophisticated cosmopolitan aesthetic, architectural lines and stylish finishes. Bright, immaculate upper floor unit with spacious open floor plan, master suite, many closets, full size laundry machines, hardwood white oak flooring, fireplace, Viking kitchen appliances, and Caesar stone counters. Elegant lobby, halls and a 360 degree view furnished rooftop deck with BBQ. Secure building with brightly lit garage, including ample guest parking and additional storage. A rare find!

(RLNE3247172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 S Westgate Unit 305 have any available units?
900 S Westgate Unit 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 S Westgate Unit 305 have?
Some of 900 S Westgate Unit 305's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 S Westgate Unit 305 currently offering any rent specials?
900 S Westgate Unit 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 S Westgate Unit 305 pet-friendly?
No, 900 S Westgate Unit 305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 900 S Westgate Unit 305 offer parking?
Yes, 900 S Westgate Unit 305 offers parking.
Does 900 S Westgate Unit 305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 S Westgate Unit 305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 S Westgate Unit 305 have a pool?
No, 900 S Westgate Unit 305 does not have a pool.
Does 900 S Westgate Unit 305 have accessible units?
No, 900 S Westgate Unit 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 S Westgate Unit 305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 S Westgate Unit 305 does not have units with dishwashers.
