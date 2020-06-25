All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

900 North HOOVER Street

900 N Hoover St · No Longer Available
Location

900 N Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Sanctum Artiste is a spectacular three story lofted apartment located near Sunset Junction! Once a former church, this incredibly unique property was previously converted into six apartments while maintaining some of the original features. Enter onto the middle level to find an open concept floor plan with stunning stained glass windows, hardwood floors & remodeled kitchen with quartz counters & new appliances. Each unit features a wrought iron chandelier & sconces which were custom designed & built for the property. Head downstairs to a large bedroom with soaring ceilings, walk-in closet and full bath. Upstairs, you will find a lofted bedroom with full bath, closet & washer/dryer. Each floor plan is unique & offers a multitude of options. Yoga/meditation room plus gated 1 car parking & pet friendly - no addt'l deposit! A few quick blocks from the best shops, bars & eateries at Sunset Junction and easy proximity to DTLA and Hollywood! As seen on ABC7 News!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 North HOOVER Street have any available units?
900 North HOOVER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 North HOOVER Street have?
Some of 900 North HOOVER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 North HOOVER Street currently offering any rent specials?
900 North HOOVER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 North HOOVER Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 North HOOVER Street is pet friendly.
Does 900 North HOOVER Street offer parking?
Yes, 900 North HOOVER Street offers parking.
Does 900 North HOOVER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 North HOOVER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 North HOOVER Street have a pool?
No, 900 North HOOVER Street does not have a pool.
Does 900 North HOOVER Street have accessible units?
No, 900 North HOOVER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 900 North HOOVER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 North HOOVER Street has units with dishwashers.
