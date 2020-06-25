900 North HOOVER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Sanctum Artiste is a spectacular three story lofted apartment located near Sunset Junction! Once a former church, this incredibly unique property was previously converted into six apartments while maintaining some of the original features. Enter onto the middle level to find an open concept floor plan with stunning stained glass windows, hardwood floors & remodeled kitchen with quartz counters & new appliances. Each unit features a wrought iron chandelier & sconces which were custom designed & built for the property. Head downstairs to a large bedroom with soaring ceilings, walk-in closet and full bath. Upstairs, you will find a lofted bedroom with full bath, closet & washer/dryer. Each floor plan is unique & offers a multitude of options. Yoga/meditation room plus gated 1 car parking & pet friendly - no addt'l deposit! A few quick blocks from the best shops, bars & eateries at Sunset Junction and easy proximity to DTLA and Hollywood! As seen on ABC7 News!