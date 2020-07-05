9 SUNSET Avenue

Amenities

Experience the heart of Venice Beach! This large one bedroom offers you a wonderful stay almost on the sand just off the world famous Venice Boardwalk! Unique antique tile floors throughout. Amazing light just yards to sand off Ocean Front Walk. Listen the surf from your living room and patio - swim, surf, shop, eat, people watch, enjoy the bike path to Santa Monica and Marina del Rey or just sunbathe on the beach!The first floor of this unique Venice three story house, welcomes you to a 1 bed, 1 bath fully equipped apartment including full kitchen, washer and dryer. Perfect location for a couples getaway or family vacation! One parking spot included. Fully furnished or unfinished. Long Term or short term is ok.