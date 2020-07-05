All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9 SUNSET Avenue
9 SUNSET Avenue

9 Sunset Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9 Sunset Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Experience the heart of Venice Beach! This large one bedroom offers you a wonderful stay almost on the sand just off the world famous Venice Boardwalk! Unique antique tile floors throughout. Amazing light just yards to sand off Ocean Front Walk. Listen the surf from your living room and patio - swim, surf, shop, eat, people watch, enjoy the bike path to Santa Monica and Marina del Rey or just sunbathe on the beach!The first floor of this unique Venice three story house, welcomes you to a 1 bed, 1 bath fully equipped apartment including full kitchen, washer and dryer. Perfect location for a couples getaway or family vacation! One parking spot included. Fully furnished or unfinished. Long Term or short term is ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 SUNSET Avenue have any available units?
9 SUNSET Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 SUNSET Avenue have?
Some of 9 SUNSET Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 SUNSET Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9 SUNSET Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 SUNSET Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9 SUNSET Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9 SUNSET Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9 SUNSET Avenue offers parking.
Does 9 SUNSET Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 SUNSET Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 SUNSET Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9 SUNSET Avenue has a pool.
Does 9 SUNSET Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9 SUNSET Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9 SUNSET Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 SUNSET Avenue has units with dishwashers.

