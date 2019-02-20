9 833 South Plymouth Blv

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lots of Natural Light, Adjacent to Hancock Park, Korea Town, and Miracle Mile. Quiet Residential Street.

Top Floor 1 Bed and 1 Bath Unit in a great location! This apartment has a private balcony and windows so there is a lot of natural light. Hardwood Floors Through Out. Kitchen has granite countertops, with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cook Top. Lots of closet space with storage in the hallway and in the bedroom. Vertical blinds on all the windows. Adjacent to Hancock Park, Korea Town, and Miracle Mile. Quiet Residential Street. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Pro-rated Share of Water and Trash (Rubs). 1 Parking Spot.



Amenities: Laundry, Hardwood Floors Through Out, Gated and Secured Entry, Intercom Access.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cook Top.

Parking: 1 parking IT490810 - IT49SM364