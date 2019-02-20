All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9 833 South Plymouth Blv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9 833 South Plymouth Blv
Last updated August 17 2019 at 8:57 AM

9 833 South Plymouth Blv

833 South Plymouth Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

833 South Plymouth Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lots of Natural Light, Adjacent to Hancock Park, Korea Town, and Miracle Mile. Quiet Residential Street.
Top Floor 1 Bed and 1 Bath Unit in a great location! This apartment has a private balcony and windows so there is a lot of natural light. Hardwood Floors Through Out. Kitchen has granite countertops, with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cook Top. Lots of closet space with storage in the hallway and in the bedroom. Vertical blinds on all the windows. Adjacent to Hancock Park, Korea Town, and Miracle Mile. Quiet Residential Street. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Pro-rated Share of Water and Trash (Rubs). 1 Parking Spot.

Amenities: Laundry, Hardwood Floors Through Out, Gated and Secured Entry, Intercom Access.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cook Top.
Parking: 1 parking IT490810 - IT49SM364

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 833 South Plymouth Blv have any available units?
9 833 South Plymouth Blv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 833 South Plymouth Blv have?
Some of 9 833 South Plymouth Blv's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 833 South Plymouth Blv currently offering any rent specials?
9 833 South Plymouth Blv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 833 South Plymouth Blv pet-friendly?
No, 9 833 South Plymouth Blv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9 833 South Plymouth Blv offer parking?
Yes, 9 833 South Plymouth Blv offers parking.
Does 9 833 South Plymouth Blv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 833 South Plymouth Blv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 833 South Plymouth Blv have a pool?
No, 9 833 South Plymouth Blv does not have a pool.
Does 9 833 South Plymouth Blv have accessible units?
No, 9 833 South Plymouth Blv does not have accessible units.
Does 9 833 South Plymouth Blv have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 833 South Plymouth Blv does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College