Los Angeles, CA
8971 SHOREHAM Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

8971 SHOREHAM Drive

8971 Shoreham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8971 Shoreham Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Perched atop the Sunset Strip, this meticulously crafted new contemporary home was shaped with an eye toward leisure and cutting-edge design. This one of a kind home seamlessly integrates nature and sophistication. It encompasses towering sliding doors and 12-foot ceilings. There is a glass elevator servicing all floors, two pools, a 22-foot soaring waterfall alongside the outdoor entertaining area, and dressed with in-door and out-door live-walls, it creates a dramatic visual experience. An expansive rooftop terrace complete with a BBQ, spa, and 13-foot fire pit captures far-reaching views of the city and Downtown. With 3 floors devised for entertaining, this dream home is complete with a sprawling basement level that includes a theater, gym/sauna, and 11-foot-long waterfall bar offering a view into the pool overhead, as well as the 5-car gallery. An architectural masterpiece, this property offers a truly elevated lifestyle right off the Sunset Strip.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8971 SHOREHAM Drive have any available units?
8971 SHOREHAM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8971 SHOREHAM Drive have?
Some of 8971 SHOREHAM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8971 SHOREHAM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8971 SHOREHAM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8971 SHOREHAM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8971 SHOREHAM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8971 SHOREHAM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8971 SHOREHAM Drive offers parking.
Does 8971 SHOREHAM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8971 SHOREHAM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8971 SHOREHAM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8971 SHOREHAM Drive has a pool.
Does 8971 SHOREHAM Drive have accessible units?
No, 8971 SHOREHAM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8971 SHOREHAM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8971 SHOREHAM Drive has units with dishwashers.
