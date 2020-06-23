8971 SHOREHAM Drive

Amenities

Perched atop the Sunset Strip, this meticulously crafted new contemporary home was shaped with an eye toward leisure and cutting-edge design. This one of a kind home seamlessly integrates nature and sophistication. It encompasses towering sliding doors and 12-foot ceilings. There is a glass elevator servicing all floors, two pools, a 22-foot soaring waterfall alongside the outdoor entertaining area, and dressed with in-door and out-door live-walls, it creates a dramatic visual experience. An expansive rooftop terrace complete with a BBQ, spa, and 13-foot fire pit captures far-reaching views of the city and Downtown. With 3 floors devised for entertaining, this dream home is complete with a sprawling basement level that includes a theater, gym/sauna, and 11-foot-long waterfall bar offering a view into the pool overhead, as well as the 5-car gallery. An architectural masterpiece, this property offers a truly elevated lifestyle right off the Sunset Strip.