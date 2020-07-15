8963 Burton Way

Amenities

Awesome 3 bedroom, 3 bath very spacious condo in the heart of the Beverly Center area, adjacent to Beverly Hills and Robertson, and in close proximity to dining, shopping and entertainment. Easy access to the Beverly Center, Cedar Sinai Hospital and The Grove. Recently upgraded and remodeled to include all new laminate flooring throughout, dual zoned A/C and heat, new recessed lights, ceiling fans and light fixtures. The upgraded kitchen includes newer dishwasher, stone countertop, double sink and new induction cooktop with new hood. There is also a double oven and pantry. The living space offers a dining area, a wet bar area for entertaining or your morning cup of coffee and a wonderful, entertaining space that opens to an exterior wrap-around walkway. The spacious Master suite has a very large walk-in closet, and beautifully upgraded bath with separate tub and shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms offer versatility. They are large and bright with plenty of storage and can be used as bedrooms, an office, a den - whatever your needs may be. The other bathrooms have also been newly upgraded with a large luxurious shower in the 3/4 bath and an elegant guest bath. This is a small, 15 unit, elevator building on beautiful Burton Way where you can take a leisurely walk in the evenings and enjoy your surroundings.