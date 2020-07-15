All apartments in Los Angeles
8963 Burton Way

8963 Burton Way · (310) 378-9494
Location

8963 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Awesome 3 bedroom, 3 bath very spacious condo in the heart of the Beverly Center area, adjacent to Beverly Hills and Robertson, and in close proximity to dining, shopping and entertainment. Easy access to the Beverly Center, Cedar Sinai Hospital and The Grove. Recently upgraded and remodeled to include all new laminate flooring throughout, dual zoned A/C and heat, new recessed lights, ceiling fans and light fixtures. The upgraded kitchen includes newer dishwasher, stone countertop, double sink and new induction cooktop with new hood. There is also a double oven and pantry. The living space offers a dining area, a wet bar area for entertaining or your morning cup of coffee and a wonderful, entertaining space that opens to an exterior wrap-around walkway. The spacious Master suite has a very large walk-in closet, and beautifully upgraded bath with separate tub and shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms offer versatility. They are large and bright with plenty of storage and can be used as bedrooms, an office, a den - whatever your needs may be. The other bathrooms have also been newly upgraded with a large luxurious shower in the 3/4 bath and an elegant guest bath. This is a small, 15 unit, elevator building on beautiful Burton Way where you can take a leisurely walk in the evenings and enjoy your surroundings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8963 Burton Way have any available units?
8963 Burton Way has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8963 Burton Way have?
Some of 8963 Burton Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8963 Burton Way currently offering any rent specials?
8963 Burton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8963 Burton Way pet-friendly?
No, 8963 Burton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8963 Burton Way offer parking?
No, 8963 Burton Way does not offer parking.
Does 8963 Burton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8963 Burton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8963 Burton Way have a pool?
No, 8963 Burton Way does not have a pool.
Does 8963 Burton Way have accessible units?
No, 8963 Burton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8963 Burton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8963 Burton Way has units with dishwashers.
