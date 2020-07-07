All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:51 AM

8959 Haskell Avenue

8959 Haskell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8959 Haskell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Situated in a desirable area on "North Hills West" this charming family home is located on over a quarter acre lot with RV parking, there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms with over 1,900 square feet of living space, a cozy living room with hardwood floors, a fireplace and windows overlooking the backyard. The vintage cooks kitchen includes a gas range/oven, a breakfast nook and over looks the front yard. There are three bedrooms to the north side of the home with a full bathroom and a separate bedroom and 3/4 bathroom to the south side of the home. The spacious family room offers a dining area and sliding door to the backyard patio. There is a two car attached garage with laundry area and direct home access. Convenient access to the 405 fwy, CSUN and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8959 Haskell Avenue have any available units?
8959 Haskell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8959 Haskell Avenue have?
Some of 8959 Haskell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8959 Haskell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8959 Haskell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8959 Haskell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8959 Haskell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8959 Haskell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8959 Haskell Avenue offers parking.
Does 8959 Haskell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8959 Haskell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8959 Haskell Avenue have a pool?
No, 8959 Haskell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8959 Haskell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8959 Haskell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8959 Haskell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8959 Haskell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

