8959 Haskell Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Situated in a desirable area on "North Hills West" this charming family home is located on over a quarter acre lot with RV parking, there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms with over 1,900 square feet of living space, a cozy living room with hardwood floors, a fireplace and windows overlooking the backyard. The vintage cooks kitchen includes a gas range/oven, a breakfast nook and over looks the front yard. There are three bedrooms to the north side of the home with a full bathroom and a separate bedroom and 3/4 bathroom to the south side of the home. The spacious family room offers a dining area and sliding door to the backyard patio. There is a two car attached garage with laundry area and direct home access. Convenient access to the 405 fwy, CSUN and shopping.