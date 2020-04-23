All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:54 PM

895 West KENSINGTON Road

895 West Kensington Road · No Longer Available
Location

895 West Kensington Road, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Entertainer's Delight with incredible outdoor space. Currently set up as 2 bed, 2 bath plus a den that could be converted to a third bedroom. High ceilings, large open floor plan kitchen, living room, formal dining room, breakfast nook/office. Beautifully landscaped and private massive yard of over 5000 sq ft, with brick patio, outdoor dining area covered by trellis, vegetable garden and large grassy area. Highlights include vaulted ceilings, panoramic views of Dodger Stadium, mountains and city, fully renovated kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, including 6-burner gas stove, double oven, extra large refrigerator, and dishwasher. Washer-dryer inside home, driveway parking for two cars included. Private entrance from front and from driveway. Entire bottom floor of triplex plus large private back yard. Tenant pays all utilities and maintenance for backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 West KENSINGTON Road have any available units?
895 West KENSINGTON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 895 West KENSINGTON Road have?
Some of 895 West KENSINGTON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 West KENSINGTON Road currently offering any rent specials?
895 West KENSINGTON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 West KENSINGTON Road pet-friendly?
No, 895 West KENSINGTON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 895 West KENSINGTON Road offer parking?
Yes, 895 West KENSINGTON Road offers parking.
Does 895 West KENSINGTON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 895 West KENSINGTON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 West KENSINGTON Road have a pool?
No, 895 West KENSINGTON Road does not have a pool.
Does 895 West KENSINGTON Road have accessible units?
No, 895 West KENSINGTON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 895 West KENSINGTON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 895 West KENSINGTON Road has units with dishwashers.
