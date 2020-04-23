895 West KENSINGTON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Entertainer's Delight with incredible outdoor space. Currently set up as 2 bed, 2 bath plus a den that could be converted to a third bedroom. High ceilings, large open floor plan kitchen, living room, formal dining room, breakfast nook/office. Beautifully landscaped and private massive yard of over 5000 sq ft, with brick patio, outdoor dining area covered by trellis, vegetable garden and large grassy area. Highlights include vaulted ceilings, panoramic views of Dodger Stadium, mountains and city, fully renovated kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, including 6-burner gas stove, double oven, extra large refrigerator, and dishwasher. Washer-dryer inside home, driveway parking for two cars included. Private entrance from front and from driveway. Entire bottom floor of triplex plus large private back yard. Tenant pays all utilities and maintenance for backyard.