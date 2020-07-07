8937 Chimineas Avenue

Amenities

Captivating, 3 bedrooms with built-in closets, 2-bathrooms, unfurnished, single-family home in a very quiet and family-oriented Northridge neighborhood in Northridge.



The airy and bright interior features a polished hardwood floor and an awesome fireplace. Its nice kitchen has fine drawers/cabinets that offer plenty of storage space, glossy granite countertop, dishwasher, and refrigerator. A hookup washer and dryer are available (but if it gets broken, the tenant has to fix it). Centralized air conditioning and electric heating, for climate control.



It comes with an attached garage and driveway parking.



The exterior has a gated front yard and a patio at the back of the house which are cool spots for doing some fun-filled outdoor activities with family or friends. The tenant is also required to take care of the yard. Theres also a shed in the back but only used for the gardener's tools.



Only cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property.



The renters responsibilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, cable, internet, and electricity.



Nearby Parks: Vanalden Park, Dearborn Park, and Northridge Recreation Center.



Nearby Schools:

Calahan Community Charter - 0.78 mile, 6/10

Northridge Academy High 0.89 mile, 6/10

Magnolia Science Academy - 0.81 mile, 5/10

Cantara Street Elementary School - 0.98 mile, 4/10



Bus lines:

239 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

167 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

166 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

DASH Northridge - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Ventura County Line - 0.9 mile



