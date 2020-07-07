All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

8937 Chimineas Avenue

8937 Chimineas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8937 Chimineas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Captivating, 3 bedrooms with built-in closets, 2-bathrooms, unfurnished, single-family home in a very quiet and family-oriented Northridge neighborhood in Northridge.

The airy and bright interior features a polished hardwood floor and an awesome fireplace. Its nice kitchen has fine drawers/cabinets that offer plenty of storage space, glossy granite countertop, dishwasher, and refrigerator. A hookup washer and dryer are available (but if it gets broken, the tenant has to fix it). Centralized air conditioning and electric heating, for climate control.

It comes with an attached garage and driveway parking.

The exterior has a gated front yard and a patio at the back of the house which are cool spots for doing some fun-filled outdoor activities with family or friends. The tenant is also required to take care of the yard. Theres also a shed in the back but only used for the gardener's tools.

Only cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property.

The renters responsibilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, cable, internet, and electricity.

Nearby Parks: Vanalden Park, Dearborn Park, and Northridge Recreation Center.

Nearby Schools:
Calahan Community Charter - 0.78 mile, 6/10
Northridge Academy High 0.89 mile, 6/10
Magnolia Science Academy - 0.81 mile, 5/10
Cantara Street Elementary School - 0.98 mile, 4/10

Bus lines:
239 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
167 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
166 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
DASH Northridge - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Ventura County Line - 0.9 mile

(RLNE5302112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8937 Chimineas Avenue have any available units?
8937 Chimineas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8937 Chimineas Avenue have?
Some of 8937 Chimineas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8937 Chimineas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8937 Chimineas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8937 Chimineas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8937 Chimineas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8937 Chimineas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8937 Chimineas Avenue offers parking.
Does 8937 Chimineas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8937 Chimineas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8937 Chimineas Avenue have a pool?
No, 8937 Chimineas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8937 Chimineas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8937 Chimineas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8937 Chimineas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8937 Chimineas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

