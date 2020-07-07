8920 David Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets hot tub bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Fully remodeled Spanish bungalow home in Reynier Village. This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been fully remodeled, and the vaulted and coved ceilings provide ample natural light into this open concept space. The beautiful living room leads seamlessly into a dining area and a new kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances. New hardwood floors run throughout the home, and the spacious master suite includes a walk-in closet and spa-like master bathroom with dual vessel sinks and a jacuzzi bathtub.