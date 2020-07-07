8920 David Avenue

Amenities
Fully remodeled Spanish bungalow home in Reynier Village. This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been fully remodeled, and the vaulted and coved ceilings provide ample natural light into this open concept space. The beautiful living room leads seamlessly into a dining area and a new kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances. New hardwood floors run throughout the home, and the spacious master suite includes a walk-in closet and spa-like master bathroom with dual vessel sinks and a jacuzzi bathtub.