8920 David Avenue

Location

8920 David Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Fully remodeled Spanish bungalow home in Reynier Village. This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been fully remodeled, and the vaulted and coved ceilings provide ample natural light into this open concept space. The beautiful living room leads seamlessly into a dining area and a new kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances. New hardwood floors run throughout the home, and the spacious master suite includes a walk-in closet and spa-like master bathroom with dual vessel sinks and a jacuzzi bathtub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8920 David Avenue have any available units?
8920 David Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8920 David Avenue have?
Some of 8920 David Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8920 David Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8920 David Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8920 David Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8920 David Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8920 David Avenue offer parking?
No, 8920 David Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8920 David Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8920 David Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8920 David Avenue have a pool?
No, 8920 David Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8920 David Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8920 David Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8920 David Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8920 David Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

