8917 San Pedro Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 6 BEDROOMS!

I am renting a brand new 6 bedroom 3 bath town-home style unit with 2 parking spaces. It is a 2 level unit with laminate floor throughout. Open floor plan that is very nice for a large family. Refrigerator and stove included. For more information please contact me asap. Estoy rentando un hogar completamente nuevo de 6 recamaras con 3 banos. Tiene piso laminado en la mayor parte de la casa. Es un lugar muy amplio para una familia numerosa. Incluye refrigerador y estufa. Para mas informacion por favor de llamarme lo antes posible. Gracias.