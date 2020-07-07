8917 South San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003 Congress Southeast
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 6 BEDROOMS! I am renting a brand new 6 bedroom 3 bath town-home style unit with 2 parking spaces. It is a 2 level unit with laminate floor throughout. Open floor plan that is very nice for a large family. Refrigerator and stove included. For more information please contact me asap. Estoy rentando un hogar completamente nuevo de 6 recamaras con 3 banos. Tiene piso laminado en la mayor parte de la casa. Es un lugar muy amplio para una familia numerosa. Incluye refrigerador y estufa. Para mas informacion por favor de llamarme lo antes posible. Gracias.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8917 San Pedro Street have any available units?
8917 San Pedro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.