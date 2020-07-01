All apartments in Los Angeles
890 S Cochran Ave

890 South Cochran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

890 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large spacious Condo for Rent - Stunning recently remodeled 4 BED + 3.5 BATH + 2255 SF home is the largest unit in the Washington Village, a boutique style multi-unit building. This front-facing home features bountiful natural light throughout the day. Spectacular engineered Hardwood floors flow through the over-sized open living room area. Surround sound through the living room. The master bedroom features an ultra large living space and includes an spacious closet. Two car parking spaces, close to Ralphs, Whole Foods, dont miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity. Sited on a quiet tree-lined street, Minutes to Culver City, Beverly Hills, and easy access to Freeways (10, 405 and 110). Close to the light rail to get to downtown or Santa Monica. Plenty of closets. Surround sound. Quality window coverings and more.
Must see to appreciate.

No Pets, property management company behind repairs. HOA pays for Water and Trash. For scheduling a visit, please contact the office on 424-292-2311

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 S Cochran Ave have any available units?
890 S Cochran Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 890 S Cochran Ave currently offering any rent specials?
890 S Cochran Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 S Cochran Ave pet-friendly?
No, 890 S Cochran Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 890 S Cochran Ave offer parking?
Yes, 890 S Cochran Ave offers parking.
Does 890 S Cochran Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 S Cochran Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 S Cochran Ave have a pool?
No, 890 S Cochran Ave does not have a pool.
Does 890 S Cochran Ave have accessible units?
No, 890 S Cochran Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 890 S Cochran Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 S Cochran Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 890 S Cochran Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 S Cochran Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

