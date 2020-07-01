890 S Cochran Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Large spacious Condo for Rent - Stunning recently remodeled 4 BED + 3.5 BATH + 2255 SF home is the largest unit in the Washington Village, a boutique style multi-unit building. This front-facing home features bountiful natural light throughout the day. Spectacular engineered Hardwood floors flow through the over-sized open living room area. Surround sound through the living room. The master bedroom features an ultra large living space and includes an spacious closet. Two car parking spaces, close to Ralphs, Whole Foods, dont miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity. Sited on a quiet tree-lined street, Minutes to Culver City, Beverly Hills, and easy access to Freeways (10, 405 and 110). Close to the light rail to get to downtown or Santa Monica. Plenty of closets. Surround sound. Quality window coverings and more.

Must see to appreciate.



No Pets, property management company behind repairs. HOA pays for Water and Trash. For scheduling a visit, please contact the office on 424-292-2311



No Pets Allowed



