Los Angeles, CA
888 South OLIVE Street
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

888 South OLIVE Street

888 S Olive St · No Longer Available
Location

888 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
valet service
wine room
An experience you and your guests will never forget. This breathtaking two-story penthouse sits atop LEVEL's premium luxury tower, with 13-ft floor to ceiling windows and 360-degree views. Fully-furnished, this residence boasts two formal dining rooms, enormous great room, lounge with full bar, and four separate kitchens, each with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. Prominently wrapping this spectacular home is 8,000 sqft of unparalleled outdoor living space. An entertainer's dream, several features elevate the residence from luxury to indulgent. Level 1: Two wine rooms are on display behind 10-ft glass walls. Automated media room provides seating for fifteen. Level 2: Enjoy a private 50-ft rooftop pool, sundeck, twelve-person spa, steam room, outdoor dining area for fourteen, BBQs, firepit, and lounge area. Luxury extras include butler services, 24-hour concierge, valet and individual assigned parking, housekeeping services, and access to 37,000 sqft of residential building amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 South OLIVE Street have any available units?
888 South OLIVE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 South OLIVE Street have?
Some of 888 South OLIVE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 South OLIVE Street currently offering any rent specials?
888 South OLIVE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 South OLIVE Street pet-friendly?
No, 888 South OLIVE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 888 South OLIVE Street offer parking?
Yes, 888 South OLIVE Street offers parking.
Does 888 South OLIVE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 South OLIVE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 South OLIVE Street have a pool?
Yes, 888 South OLIVE Street has a pool.
Does 888 South OLIVE Street have accessible units?
No, 888 South OLIVE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 888 South OLIVE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 South OLIVE Street has units with dishwashers.
