888 South OLIVE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room sauna valet service wine room

An experience you and your guests will never forget. This breathtaking two-story penthouse sits atop LEVEL's premium luxury tower, with 13-ft floor to ceiling windows and 360-degree views. Fully-furnished, this residence boasts two formal dining rooms, enormous great room, lounge with full bar, and four separate kitchens, each with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. Prominently wrapping this spectacular home is 8,000 sqft of unparalleled outdoor living space. An entertainer's dream, several features elevate the residence from luxury to indulgent. Level 1: Two wine rooms are on display behind 10-ft glass walls. Automated media room provides seating for fifteen. Level 2: Enjoy a private 50-ft rooftop pool, sundeck, twelve-person spa, steam room, outdoor dining area for fourteen, BBQs, firepit, and lounge area. Luxury extras include butler services, 24-hour concierge, valet and individual assigned parking, housekeeping services, and access to 37,000 sqft of residential building amenities.