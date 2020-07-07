8867 Lookout Mountain Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning hot tub extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1f5684b085 ---- One of our West Hollywood rentals is this adorable 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom property. This home features high ceilings, custom lighting, and large windows throughout. The light-filled living area is perfect for welcoming guests. It opens directly to a small deck with a nice view. The kitchen comes with a fridge, a stove top, an oven, a range hood, beautiful white cabinets, a tile backslash, and a dining area. The full bath includes a nice tub, a vanity, and extra storage. Both bedrooms are great in size, and they have large closets. Through one of the bedrooms, you can reach a spacious backyard with a private hot tub, perfect for dining and entertaining. This property is the top unit of a duplex. You'll surely love this home! -Includes 1 Car detached garage with private washer/dryer. -This is the top unit of a duplex, bottom unit is occupied by second tenant. -No Pets. PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 Bathtub Central Ac Parking Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit