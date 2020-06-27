8866 WONDERLAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New construction single-family residence by award-winning architecture firm MUTUO. Located just up the street from sought-after Wonderland School in the heart of fabled Laurel Canyon. Concrete, steel and wood are the featured materials that repeat throughout, from their use in the structure to stairs and railings, to the intricate finishes. The result is modern yet organic residences that speak to both the spirit and future of Laurel Canyon. This 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence features unique construction methods that must be seen to be appreciated. From rough shotcrete retaining walls to board-formed concrete walls, and construction with exposed steel and wood structural beams. Includes outdoor decks and private garden areas for entertaining. Enormous 3-car garage with direct entrance and additional off-street parking for guests, a rare find in Laurel Canyon.