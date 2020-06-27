All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8866 WONDERLAND Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:33 PM

8866 WONDERLAND Avenue

8866 Wonderland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8866 Wonderland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New construction single-family residence by award-winning architecture firm MUTUO. Located just up the street from sought-after Wonderland School in the heart of fabled Laurel Canyon. Concrete, steel and wood are the featured materials that repeat throughout, from their use in the structure to stairs and railings, to the intricate finishes. The result is modern yet organic residences that speak to both the spirit and future of Laurel Canyon. This 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence features unique construction methods that must be seen to be appreciated. From rough shotcrete retaining walls to board-formed concrete walls, and construction with exposed steel and wood structural beams. Includes outdoor decks and private garden areas for entertaining. Enormous 3-car garage with direct entrance and additional off-street parking for guests, a rare find in Laurel Canyon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue have any available units?
8866 WONDERLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue have?
Some of 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8866 WONDERLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8866 WONDERLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College