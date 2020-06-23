8850 Remick Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This traditional home is available immediately for lease, perfect for the tenant wanting to beat the summer rush. The efficient floor plan maximizes the use of the 1396 square feet to include three bedrooms, two full baths, a bonus room, and a separate wash room. Easy access to the 5 and 170 freeways gets you anywhere in LA in minutes. The owners have completed many updates including fresh paint, central AC, new laminate flooring, tile, and carpet throughout. This home is situated on a large lot with a secure front yard, and spacious back yard with endless possibilities. The gated driveway leads to a large two car garage. Tenants pay for utilities, owner pays for gardener.