All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8850 Remick Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8850 Remick Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8850 Remick Avenue

8850 Remick Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8850 Remick Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This traditional home is available immediately for lease, perfect for the tenant wanting to beat the summer rush. The efficient floor plan maximizes the use of the 1396 square feet to include three bedrooms, two full baths, a bonus room, and a separate wash room. Easy access to the 5 and 170 freeways gets you anywhere in LA in minutes. The owners have completed many updates including fresh paint, central AC, new laminate flooring, tile, and carpet throughout. This home is situated on a large lot with a secure front yard, and spacious back yard with endless possibilities. The gated driveway leads to a large two car garage. Tenants pay for utilities, owner pays for gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8850 Remick Avenue have any available units?
8850 Remick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8850 Remick Avenue have?
Some of 8850 Remick Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8850 Remick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8850 Remick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8850 Remick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8850 Remick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8850 Remick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8850 Remick Avenue offers parking.
Does 8850 Remick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8850 Remick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8850 Remick Avenue have a pool?
No, 8850 Remick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8850 Remick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8850 Remick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8850 Remick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8850 Remick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College