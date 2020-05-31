8844 Paso Robles Ave

Amenities

Unfurnished 700 square foot single family home in the Northridge neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, and a 2-car enclosed garage with driveway parking. Exterior features include a yard and patioperfect for outdoor dining and activities. Inside, the home features hardwood floor panels all throughout excluding the kitchen and bathroom that have more durable tiled floors. Speaking of the kitchen, if you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this portion of the house. It features custom tiled counters and backplash, stainless steel appliances, and multiple wooden cabinets and drawers for storage. Flat rate $300. For climate control, the home has forced air heating, gas heating, and multiple ceiling fans. Pets are allowed on the property with a maximum of 2 pets under 20 lbs.



Nearby parks:

Dearborn Park and Nordhoff Recreation Center



Nearby Schools:

Our Community Charter School - 0.69 miles, 9/10

Valley Charter Elementary School - 0.7 miles, 7/10

Oliver Wendell Holmes Middle School - 0.6 miles, 7/10

Dearborn Elementary Charter School - 0.55 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

236 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

166/364 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles



